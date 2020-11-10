The first trailer for the upcoming film, Happiest Season, has dropped on YouTube. The movie is changing things. It is one of the rare Christmas movies with a primary LGBT+ storyline. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a lesbian couple, who is visiting the latter's parents for the holidays. The catch is...Mackenzie's character, Harper, has not come out to her family yet, thus pushing Stewart's character, Abby, in the closet again. Well, telling your girlfriend en route your parents' place that she has to pretend to be a roommate, might not be the best idea. Netflix's Homemade Trailer: Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal and More Join Pablo Larrain’s Collection of Short Stories (Watch Video).

But in Happiest Season, there's also Dan Levy, who tries to reason with Stewart that everyone has their own journey. "Everybody's story is different. Just because Harper is not ready, doesn't mean she doesn't love you." Levy is ah-mah-zing. He recently bagged multiple Emmys for writing, directing and acting in Schitt's Creek.

In another moving scene, Mackenzie tells her girlfriend, "I am not hiding you. I am hiding me!" Spencer: Kristen Stewart Roped In to Play Princess Diana in Upcoming Biopic; Twitterati Say She's Been Giving Princess Vibes Since the Beginning!

Watch The Trailer For Happiest Season Here:

Hulu has been pushing boundaries when it comes to LGBT+ content. Earlier, it released Love Simon spin-off series, Love Victor after Disney passed it saying that it is not "family-friendly."

Happiest Season is written by writer and actress Clea DuVall, best known for her roles in Veep and Buffy. The movie premieres on Hulu on November 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).