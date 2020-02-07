Kriti Kharbanda In Neon Is Making A Case For Summer Is Here And It's HOT!

Kriti Kharbanda in Neon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning could well be her middle name! The peppy and happy-go-lucky girl-next-door is always a delight with her fashion choices. Is ethnic ensembles are her forte, a worthy testimony being her unmissable presence as a showstopper at major fashion weeks for eminent designers. Her on-screen spunk translates effortlessly into an affable off-screen persona. She has enlisted styling precisions of Anushka Sharma's fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai. The Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser event saw Kriti step out and flaunt that toned frame in a neon shimmer mini dress.

Kriti's fashion choices never tiptoe the bizarre line. Chic, neat and impeccable, Kriti believes in raising the stakes with a flawless beauty game. Here is a closer look.

Kriti Kharbanda - Neon Love

It was a neon shimmer one-shoulder mini dress teamed up with nude pumps. Textured waves and nude makeup completed her vibe. Kriti Kharbanda, Casual on Fleek in Velvet to Sizzling Hot in Sequins Is Our Weekend Mood!

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Vaan and in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish with Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.