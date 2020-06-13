Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures)

Kylie Kristen Jenner, the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics has released her own face mask range amid COVID-19 pandemic. With this, Kylie has become the latest celebrity to enter the list of celebrities who released their own range of face masks. Although wearing a cloth mask won't help one against ingesting droplets, it can be used as a precautionary measure. Kylie's face masks are available in two colours on her website. One of the face masks is a black one with a Kylie Skin logo on it and the other is in baby pink colour with red lips printed on it. Kylie Jenner shared the photo of her facemask with the caption, "Shop our new masks KylieSkin." Amazon Sells T-Shirt and Face Mask Featuring George Floyd’s Death Scene, Takes Down Items After Being Criticised.

Both the cloth face masks available on Kylie's website are washable and can be reused. The mask also has an option wherein customers can add their own filters for extra protection. A single Kylie mask is available for $14 and a bundle for $28. Wearing a face mask in the public is compulsory in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised all Americans to wear protective face coverings to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. How to Make No-Sew Face Mask Using a Sock? Woman on TikTok Goes Viral for Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial (Watch Video)

Kylie's Launches Face Mask Range:

After Kylie tweeted the pictures of the face mask some said that it was overpriced while some criticised the businesswoman for writing her own name on the mask. Last month, Kim Kardashian had launched a line of face mask under her shapewear label Skims, however, it had caused a furore on social media with people calling her out for "casual racism" as it did not have the right shade for black models.

