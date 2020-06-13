Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures)

Fashion Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Kylie Jenner Launches Her Face Mask Range With Red Lips And Her Name Inscribed on it Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pictures)
Kylie Jenner Face mask (Photo Credits: Getty Images, @KylieJenner Twitter)

Kylie Kristen Jenner, the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics has released her own face mask range amid COVID-19 pandemic. With this, Kylie has become the latest celebrity to enter the list of celebrities who released their own range of face masks. Although wearing a cloth mask won't help one against ingesting droplets, it can be used as a precautionary measure. Kylie's face masks are available in two colours on her website. One of the face masks is a black one with a Kylie Skin logo on it and the other is in baby pink colour with red lips printed on it. Kylie Jenner shared the photo of her facemask with the caption, "Shop our new masks KylieSkin." Amazon Sells T-Shirt and Face Mask Featuring George Floyd’s Death Scene, Takes Down Items After Being Criticised.

Both the cloth face masks available on Kylie's website are washable and can be reused. The mask also has an option wherein customers can add their own filters for extra protection. A single Kylie mask is available for $14 and a bundle for $28. Wearing a face mask in the public is compulsory in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised all Americans to wear protective face coverings to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. How to Make No-Sew Face Mask Using a Sock? Woman on TikTok Goes Viral for Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial (Watch Video)

Kylie's Launches Face Mask Range:

After Kylie tweeted the pictures of the face mask some said that it was overpriced while some criticised the businesswoman for writing her own name on the mask. Last month, Kim Kardashian had launched a line of face mask under her shapewear label Skims, however, it had caused a furore on social media with people calling her out for "casual racism" as it did not have the right shade for black models.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus COVID COVID 19 face mask Face Mask Range Kylie Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Face Mask Kylie Jenner Pink Face Mask Kylie Kristen Jenner Pink Face Mask
You might also like
Jan Adhikar Party (L) Chief Pappu Yadav Leads Torch Procession in Patna Against Bihar Govt Policies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Jan Adhikar Party (L) Chief Pappu Yadav Leads Torch Procession in Patna Against Bihar Govt Policies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
News

Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal
TV

Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal
Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
World

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'
News

Smriti Irani at Delhi Jansamvad Virtual Rally, Says 'BJP Workers Distributed Food to Over 1 Crore People in the National Capital'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement