Amazon Sells T-Shirt and Face Mask Featuring George Floyd’s Death Scene, Takes Down Items After Being Criticised

Amazon Sells T-Shirt and Face Mask Featuring George Floyd’s Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The killing of 46-year-old George Floyd has erupted protests across the United States. People demanding justice flooded the streets calling out racial inequality and injustice. The widespread protests also took violent in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, Amazon, the popular e-commerce website decided to sell T-shirts and face masks featuring photos of the incident when the Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck. However, after social media users pointed it out the items showing crime scenes, it was taken down from the website. Banksy Reveals New Artwork in Support of George Floyd Protests With Burning American Flag (View Pic)

The T-shirt which was available on US Amazon store for $14.99 (£11.70), was listed by a third-party reseller. Pictures of t-shirts, scarves and baseball caps with the slogan "against violent law enforcement" surfaced online too. Talking about the incident, Amazon told BBC that the incident was being "investigate". The items on Amazon was aimed at supports of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Amazon added, "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available."

Pictures of T-Shirt With George Floyd's Death Scene:

So really #Amazon thinks it's ok to allow a seller to sell face mask and scarfs with an image of George Floyd lifeless body laying dead for a profit #thisisnotok #disrespectful pic.twitter.com/s5LUVDyJAv — Nikki J (@NikkiJ62527557) June 8, 2020

Check Out The Tweet Below:

@amazon is this what we doing now. You are allowing someone or you're selling them yourself a face mask of George Floyd being @ColinStrother murdered in the street. I better hear a response back before the end of the day or else I will raise all kinds of hell @doctorow pic.twitter.com/DygcKnRziC — Katrina McClain (@blackrose8551) June 8, 2020

The face mask also showed the paramedic who came to assist Floyd as he was unable to breathe. The product listed on Amazon was reviewed by many people with some slamming the photo featured on it saying it is in poor taste. One comment reads, "Why would you make this mask? He was already deceased in this picture." Another reads, "No one wants to see this. You are trying to make money off an innocent person’s death."

The recent protests in the US are also calling out police brutality and the need for it to end soon. People continue to take to the streets demanding justice. Meanwhile, many including celebrities, popular figures and commoners have taken to internet extending support to the Black community.