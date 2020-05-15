How to Make No-Sew Face Mask Using a Sock? Woman on TikTok Goes Viral for Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial (Watch Video)

No-Sew Face Mask Using a Sock (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cloth face masks to prevent the spread coronavirus have become the most important commodity in the current situation and ever since the CDC, WHO and MOHFW have confirmed that you can use any cloth mask amid the pandemic, people are coming up with innovation, affordable and DIY ways to make a protective face mask at home. The most recent one to join the list is a face mask made out of socks. Yes, you can make functional face masks using some clean and sanitised socks lying around in your home.

All you have to do is find a sock and a pair of scissors. You will need to make some cuts on the sock and you are done. So first, you cut off the top area with an elastic. Now you must slit open the sock from the sides to turn it into a single piece of cloth. Flatten the piece from the sock and lay it flat. Take your scissors and make two slits on both sides, long enough for your ears to pass through them now make sure that the ankle part of the sock is placed right around your nose. Try your mask on! Here's a step-by-step DIY video:

The simplest DIY mask yet - all you is a sock and a scissors pic.twitter.com/xYU0ZjHsSV — donal scannell (@donalscannell) May 11, 2020

"They recommend several layers. You could put other fabric behind the sock though and use the sock to hold it in place. But any layer is better than no layer," one comment reads. "The simplest DIY mask yet - all you is a sock and a scissors", a Twitter user said. A fan of the trick said, "Brilliant! A new use for some decent running socks that have a hole in them!"

CDC's official recommend says that you should wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)." It stresses on how you must wear cloth mask especially in areas of "significant community-based transmission." You do not need N-05 masks, says CDC. They said that N-95 masks are "critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders".