Madhuri Dixit Is Regal and Resplendent in a Red Anita Dongre Creation!

Madhuri Dixit in Anita Dongre for a Whistling Woods event (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is the timeless muse and a stylist's delight. Madhuri Dixit never skips an opportunity to stun us. Her style arsenal can be best described as versatile, relevant and timeless. While Madhuri's elegance, unmissable million-dollar smile and exuberance add to her beauty, we love Madhuri’s always on point spunk. She is equally at ease with traditional ethnic ensembles as she is with contemporary styles. She stepped out to interact with students at Whistling Woods and teamed up with Shaleena Nathani for her oh-so-fashionable appearance..It was a strappy red ikkat printed Anita Dongre anarkali set handcrafted with gota patti, zardosi, zari, dori, pearls and sequins embroidery. Needless to say, the understated elegance that accompanied the heavily detailed ensemble was elevated when Madhuri Dixit donned it.

Ethnic styles are much sought after for their versatility. Giving us a subtle style to emulate, here's how Madhuri fared.

Madhuri Dixit - The Anita Dongre Muse

The strappy red Yusha Set was majestically constructed with an embellished, deep rounded neckline teamed with churidar bottoms and an embroidered dupatta. Stunning jewelry featuring bangles and jhumkis upped her look. Strappy stilettos, wavy hair and subtle makeup sealed the deal.

Madhuri Dixit - Style Cheat Sheet

Making for a regal look, Madhuri allowed her rich-hued printed ensemble to shine with just minimal accessory and beauty game enhancing the vibe.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen as Baahar Begum in Kalank.