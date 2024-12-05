Famous fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, celebrates his birthday on December 5. Bollywood’s fascination with Manish Malhotra’s exquisite designs is a testament to his unparalleled talent and understanding of the Indian aesthetic. From time-honoured celebrities like Kareena Kapoor to the fresh faces of Gen Z such as Suhana Khan, actresses across generations have embraced his creations, showcasing their love at various events and on red carpets. Manish Malhotra Diwali Bash 2024: Karan Johar Makes First Public Appearance With Dharma Productions’ New Co-Owner Adar Poonawalla at the Party (Watch Video).

Manish Malhotra’s designs are renowned for their ability to blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary styles. His use of rich fabrics, intricate embroideries, and stunning silhouettes appeals to women seeking both elegance and modernity. This unique combination is what sets his creations apart, making them a top choice for Bollywood’s elite. Rekha Delivers Vintage Glam in Custom Zardosi-Embroidered Gulabi Lehenga by Manish Malhotra at IIFA 2024 (See Pics).

Moreover, Malhotra has a keen sense of understanding the evolving tastes of his clientele. He has successfully crafted outfits that resonate with millennials and Gen Z alike, ensuring that his designs remain relevant and desirable. The versatility in his collections—from luxurious lehengas adorned with sequins to chic, tailored gowns—enables actresses to express their personality and fashion sense. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of our beloved B-town beauties donning his exquisite designs.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Suhana Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

Manish Malhotra also places great emphasis on personalisation; each piece often celebrates the individuality of the wearer. This attention to detail, combined with a flair for drama, ensures his outfits make a lasting impact, whether on-screen or off.

He has become a beloved figure in Bollywood not just for his designs, but for the way he empowers women to embrace their beauty and creativity. His magic continues to captivate the hearts of B-town girls, solidifying his status as an icon in the fashion industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).