Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr celebrates her birthday on April 20. The Australian beauty gained recognition when she walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret in 2007. Being a model, fashion probably runs in her genes. A stunner on the red carpet, Miranda's fashion choices have always struck a chord with her admirers and critics alike. She's like a breath of fresh air, strutting in style, all while slaying in her stellar appearances. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Adorable Pic With Katy Perry Goes Viral; Miranda Kerr, Paris Hilton React.

From a red hot cutout dress to a ballroom gown at Met Gala, Miranda's style statements have never failed to impress us. She carries herself with much elan and that signature aura is hard to miss. With her charming looks and lean frame, her appearance always ends up looking so fabulous. A delight to your eyes, Miranda and fashion choices will keep you glued to your mobile screens. To further elaborate on her red-carpet moments, let's check out some of our favourites. Miranda Kerr Birthday Special: A Peek Into Her Best Looks as Victoria's Secret Angel (View Pics).

Sexy in White

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness Personified

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Princess

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn!

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Summer Fashion Goals

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Utterly Charming

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Miranda Kerr!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).