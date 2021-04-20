Miranda Kerr rose to prominence as the Victoria's Secret Angel and as we get ready to celebrate her birthday today, we ought to discuss those appearances. A prominent Australian model, she was also the first from the continent to walk the ramp for Victoria's Secret. Miranda was always admired for her ramp skills and over the years, she successfully positioned herself as one of the top models working in the industry. While she hasn't walked for the brand since 2013, their association has so always yielded some amazing results. Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics).

Blessed with incredible charm and oodles of oomph, Miranda is certainly eye candy even today. She has represented brands like H&M, Reebok and was always in high demand owing to her brilliant skills. She started at a very young age and always had a determination to make it big in the modelling world. And while she eventually found success, she has now ventured into a different terrain with her beauty brand KORA Organics. But that's a subject for some other day. Today let's reminisce some of her most iconic walks as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr Expecting Second Child Together 10 Months After Giving Birth to Son.

In 2006

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2007

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2008

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2009

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2011

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2011

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In 2012

Miranda Kerr (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Miranda is making headlines for her close friendship with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom's current wife, Katy Perry, we are also rooting for her beauty brand. From being a model to an entrepreneur, she has certainly come a long way and we hope she continues embarking on such exciting journeys in future. But until then, let's keep wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Miranda Kerr!

