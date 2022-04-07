Mrunal Thakur is busy with her Jersey promotions these days. The actress joins hands with Shahid Kapoor for this sports drama and their chemistry is already making headlines. While the Haider actor is a fashion icon in himself, his co-star is not really far behind. Mrunal's fashion shenanigans have certainly gone a notch higher since her debut days and currently, she's on a winning streak. After dropping some major style bombs on us, Mrunal continued to win our hearts by picking a classic blue midi dress for her new round of promotions.

If you are amongst those who are eyeing Mrunal's cool blue dress, we have just the right information for you. The dress is designed by ace designer, Nikhil Thampi in his collaboration with Nykaa's RSVP. The outfit is currently available on Nykaa's official website. And if you have a budget, you can easily dream about owning it someday. It's a simple midi dress with a V-neckline, a bodycon silhouette and a waterfall cut at its hemline. Mrunal further accessorised it by picking black pumps and hoop earrings to go with.

Mrunal Thakur for Jersey Promotions

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, the Love Sonia actress looked delightful in her nude lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes. She further styled her hair by tying it in a chic ponytail.

Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit by the same name. The original movie starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. The movie also won the National Award in the Best Picture category.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).