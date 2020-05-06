Naomi Scott Birthday Special: Her Sartorial Outings are Like Beautiful Pictures that we Find in a Fairytale

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Princess Jasmine aka Naomi Scott celebrates her birthday today and it's time we sing in some praises for this angel. While she channelled her inner princess throughout Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, her real life is nothing short of a fairytale with an equally dreamy closet. Naomi surely likes to strut in style on the red carpet and her choices often go hand in hand with her charming and peppy persona. She knows her way around the carpet - even magical and red. The actress continues to impress us with her sartorial prowess and it's time we start taking some notes of it. Charlie's Angels Movie Review: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska Master the Combination of Being Soft and Strong in this Elizabeth Banks Directorial.

Naomi's signature style is delightful and charismatic. From bubblegum gowns to bold blue pantsuit, Scott believes in sashaying in style while retaining the effect of her reel character intact. On days when she isn't routing her way through her royal wardrobe, she's busy being an angle who will brighten up your day and woo your hearts. As the pretty lady gears up to celebrate her big day, we go back in time to witness some of her most alluring red carpet appearances. Have a look. Aladdin Sequel in Works at Disney.

Naomi Scott in Armani Prive

Naomi Scott in Brandon Maxwell

Naomi Scott in Burberry

Naomi Scott in Miu Miu

Naomi Scott in Off-White

Naomi Scott in Paul & Joe

Naomi Scott in Valentino

Naomi's fashion extravaganza has always been a charming affair just like her. With rarely any fashion blunders, the girl is always on the right track and her outings are something to look forward to. While there's no denying that she will continue to reign as a princess, here's sending an extra boost of love and luck to her. Happy Birthday, Naomi, have an eventful year ahead.