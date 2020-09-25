One of the coolest movie stars in the world, Will Smith is turning 52 on September 25, 2020. Here's us wishing the dynamic actor, cool personality, and awesome rapper Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Will Smith broke into spotlight first as a rapper in the '80s with the name,The Fresh Prince. That name was later used as a pitch for the television show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in which Will Smith had a starring role. The success of the show made Smith a household name, and it was also his ticket to Hollywood! Will Smith Opens Up About His ‘Terrifying’ Experience of Playing Genie in Aladdin.

From thereon, Will Smith starred in quite a few blockbusters in the '90s and early '2000s. Some of his popular movies are Independence Day, Men in Black franchise, Bad Boys franchise, Enemy of the State, i Robot, Hancock etc.

His dramatic turns in films like Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Six Degrees of Separation, Concussion were also noted. Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness also gave him Academy Award nominations. After a lull at the box office, Smith is back to winning ways recently with films like Suicide Squad, Aladdin and Bad Boys for Life. Bad Boys for Life Movie Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Entertaining Bromance Fuels Their Best Buddy Cop Ride in the Saga.

As an actor, Smith is known for roles that have him deliver wisecracks with a smoothness that is hard to replicate. In this special feature, we look at some of the coolest lines from his films that are pretty kickass!

That's Some Abbreviation!

Will Smith in Men in Black

Steven Spielberg Would Have Got Burnt By That!

Will Smith in Independence Day

The Muhammad Ali Formula!

Will Smith in Ali

Only He Can Deliver That Pickup Line and Not Get Dumped!

Will Smith in Enemy of the State

"Yeh Dosti" Song - Will Smith Style!

Will Smith in Bad Boys 2

You Have to Sneeze First Before You Use This Cool Burn!

Will Smith in iRobot

If Jaden Smith Returns to Acting, Blame This Quote!

Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness

Okay, This One Didn't Sound Cheesy When Smith Said It!

Will Smith in Hitch

Wonder If Will Smith Ever Met A Mr Modi?

Will Smith in Focus

Being A Magical 'Hitch' in Arabian Folklore!

Will Smith in Aladdin

Once again, we wish Mr Smith the Happiest Birthday! Also if he is reading this - we forgive you for that miniscule cameo in the awful Student of the Year 2!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).