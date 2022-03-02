Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel celebrates her birthday on March 2. The actress rose to prominence post her still in the popular HBO series and later bagged the Fast & Furious franchise. While her career graph is currently steady with some major additions, Nathalie meanwhile continues to make some noise for her red carpet shenanigans. Her choices are bold, distinct and have a certain aura of their own. Gray: Patricia Clarkson, Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in Upcoming Spy Series.

While her persona is charming in itself, her fashion choices definitely offer rock-solid support further. We like the way she presents herself and the way she carries herself with so much panache. Over the years, Emmanuel has cemented her place in the industry and it’s only getting stronger and deeper with every year. Her tall and lean frame helps her set the fashion ball rolling and you can definitely tag her as the new muse on the block. On Nathalie Emmanuel’s birthday, here’s taking a look at her red carpet offerings, one outfit at a time. Fast & Furious 9 Star Nathalie Emmanuel Reflects on Past Struggles With Her Body Image.

Orange is the New Black

Nude Colour on the Red Carpet Has a Different Feel Altogether

Loving this Elaborative Design

Never Say No to Black

Ravishing in Red

Bold in Black

Some Shimmer and Lots of Sizzle

Happy Birthday, Nathalie Emmanuel!

