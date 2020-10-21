While the celebrations are restricted to virtual gatherings this year, let's not allow it to ruin our excitement. We can always dress up for our zoom meetings while following the tradition of nine colours for nine days. It's that time of the year when ladies follow different colours for nine consecutive days and deck up in style to bring in the festivities. After grey, orange, white and red, day five of Navratri 2020 is dedicated to colour blue and we hope, you have your wardrobe sorted with this ever fresh, ever favourite colour. Navratri 2020 Day 4 Colour Red: Nikki Tamboli Or Surbhi Chandna- Which Saree Look Is Your Personal Style Statement?

Blue as a colour is not very difficult to find in anyone's wardrobe. In fact, its tints, tones and shades are equally vibrant and delightful to your eyes. Besides being an evening colour, in particular, you can always wear it for your day outings and slay it in style like Hina Khan. The actress' simple printed saree looks elegant for your casual gatherings and is extremely fuss-free. It is also light in weight and hence can be worn by those who aren't fond of traditional six-yards. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan's Peacock Green Dress Proves How Solid Colours Can Look Alluring if Worn Right (View Pics).

Hina Khan and Dipika Kakar in Blue Outfits

Navratri 2020 day 5 colour Blue (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Dipika's embellished outfit, it is for those who love a bit of drama. The outfit by Kalki looks elegant and Dipika is nailing to the T. The outfit looks vibrant and is perfect for the upcoming wedding season. Its contrast dupatta is, in fact, adding an extra dose of glamour to this traditional design.

While we personally adore both these attempts, whose styling will get your precious vote? Will it be Hina's simple look or Dipika's traditional get up? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply pick the desired option from the box below.

