Navratri 2020 is on and the devotees are as much enthusiastic about it in 2020 too! The festival of 9 colours is always special for those who love to doll up. Navratri's day 4 is all about colour RED. Red on this festive day is denoted to the emotions of passion, anger and auspiciousness. We decided to take out two extremely simple yet beautiful looks of red that you might want to replicate. These looks are by Bigg Boss 14 contestant/actress Nikki Tamboli and Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna. Navratri 2020 Day 4 Saree Colour Red: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif, Take Style Cues From These Gorgeous Actresses in Red Sarees (View Pics).

Nikki is seen wearing a deep red saree in this particular picture. The beautiful saree is minimal and does not look flashy at all! However, the seemingly plain saree is paired with a trendy backless blouse with a knot. This beige blouse also has block print on it of elephant, flowers etc. The pallu of the saree has the similar print matching the blouse. Kiara Advani's Classy Plum Saree For Laxmmi Bomb Promotions Can Be Your Inspiration For Navaratri 2020 Fashion Outing! (View Pics).

Nikki Tamboli

Surbhi's look falls more into the glam category. In this picture, she is seen wearing a super bright tomato red saree. It absolutely plain with zero print on it. She paired this light saree with a sleeveless blouse of same material and colour, making her look like a typical YRF heroine!

Surbhi Chandna

Choosing just one could be hard as these are two varied type of style statements on the given occasion. However, dressing up also depends on the mood and vibe! What would be your personal style statement out of these two? Vote and tell us your opinion!

