Navratri 2022 is here and you must begin the preparations for one of the biggest Hindu festivals that take place in the Ashwin month. Celebrated as Sharad Navratri, the September-October Navratri is celebrated for nine days across the country when devotees pray to Goddess Durga for peace, wealth and prosperity. Navratri 2022 began on September 26, Monday, and will end on October 5, Wednesday. The celebrations involve fasting, visiting Maa Durga temples or pandals, preparing traditional food and performing folk dances in public places. The nine days of the auspicious festival are marked with different colours to commemorate the nine Goddesses worshipped by the devotees during Shardiya Navratri. As Day 2 of the Navratri festival falls on September 27, Tuesday, people will look forward to wearing red clothes to mark the significant colour on the second day of Navratri celebrations. They will observe the Dwitiya Tithi of Navratri festival for worshipping Maa Brahmacharini. As red is known to be the festive symbolic colour for every traditional festival, women will also get the opportunity to wear the gorgeous shade on Sharad Navratri 2022. Without further ado, take a look at Bollywood actresses in red ethnic styles to inspire your festive wardrobe this season. Find the collection of beautiful Navratri 2022 red outfit ideas for Day 2 below.

1. Aditi Rao Hydari in Red Silk Saree

The ethnic queen drops cues for perfect style inspiration in a Kanjeevaram saree which is teamed with a long-sleeved blouse. Ladies looking for authentic traditional looks can definitely steal this style from her wardrobe. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style

Aditi Rao Hydari's Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

2. Rakul Preet Singh in Gorgeous Saree

The B-town actress ensures that her subtle style gets channelled through an exuberant red saree that comes with mini prints and Patti border. If you want to go for something minimal and vogue, this look can be the ideal fit for Navratri celebrations. Rakul Preet Singh Dazzles in Red Bandhani Saree That Reflects Her Love for the Timeless Classic Like Never Before! (View Pics)

Rakul Preet Singh in Red Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

3. Janhvi Kapoor in Sheer Red Saree

The Good Luck Jerry actress looks radiant in the colour. An elementary and beautiful traditional number that can be amped up with an embellished blouse and statement jhumkas.

Janhvi Kapoor in Classic Drape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

4. Sara Ali Khan in Red Sharara Set With Extended Shrug

Beauty with grace! The stunning actress looks gorgeous in the stylish sharara set that comes with an extended floral shrug. A very modish and classic choice of traditional wear!

Sara Ali Khan in Beautiful Ethnic Wear

Sara Ali Khan in Red (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Ananya Panday in Anarkali Suit

Ananya’s Anarkali set comes with silver embroidery on the neckline and sleeves. Styled with palazzo pants and a dupatta, the Anarkali kurta looks perfect for Navratri festivities.

Ananya Panday's Traditional Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

If red is your colour, then this is your day! Beautify yourself with the festive colour by donning your favourite outfit for Day 2 of Navratri 2022. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to inspire your OOTD!

