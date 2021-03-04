Nora Fatehi is on a fashionable roll, from dishing out one brilliant style after another with her fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani! She goes on to ring in a distinctly edgy style arsenal that's not only refreshing but also does so with oodles of sophistication. Her recent airport style had us hooked! Firstly for its sharp monotone styling and secondly for keeping it all together with minimal makeup and accessory game. We love how Nora goes on to stun in some of the snazziest creations with her toned, lithe frame, lustrous long locks and striking features perfectly in sync with every style.

The Dilbar girl, in addition to some chart busting numbers also has brief stints of Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to her credit. Here's a closer look at Nora's high street style. Nora Fatehi Makes a Strong Case for Printed Outfits, Stuns In Her Vibrant Midi Dress.

Nora Fatehi - High Street Style Chic

Basque separates of a champagne long coat worth Rs. 14,500 was teamed up with matching slim fitted pants and a basic tee. White Louboutin pumps, pink lips, sleek hair, sunnies and a YSL handbag completed her look. Nora Fatehi’s Slick and Sassy Latex Fetish in This Throwback Style!

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that released in January 2020, sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva. She will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).