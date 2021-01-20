Nora Fatehi is slowly establishing her base in Bollywood, one outing at a time. While she's bagging few projects, she's also focussing on different music albums and making appearances on TV shows. With a brilliant team of stylists, Nora is able to stand tall in the industry, strutting in style while dropping some major style bombs on us. From a floor-sweeping kaftan to shimmery bodycon dresses, Nora's personal wardrobe is mesmerising and stunning, to say the least.

Nora recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her newest fashion outing. She wore an all-printed midi dress and styled it with nothing but a pair of hoop earrings. A pair of simple beige pumps completed her look further. Coming to her makeup, she kept it extremely natural with loose hair, pink lips and soft, highlighted cheeks. The actress definitely made a strong case for printed outfits and proved why loud prints are in vogue once again. Nora Fatehi's Newest Fashion Outing Screams 'All that Glitters is Gold' (View Pics).

Check Out Nora Fatehi's Newest Fashion Outing

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora's fashion appearances have gained her a steady number of followers. We love her style statements and the way she nails them to the hilt. For those who are obsessed with prints and aren't in favour of anything subtle, Nora can teach you how to ace them better. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on fashion and Nora Fatehi!

