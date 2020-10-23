Nora Fatehi is literally LIT!!! As, it's been quite a while that the Saki Saki Girl has been making headlines, all thanks to her dance and ofcourse fashion. Like who does not know her? She is famous, talented, sassy, supreme performer and her style outings are a treat. It is like she is a complete package. Having said that, recently, Nora took to her Instagram and uploaded a sexy picture of herself dressed in a pristine as white hot looking dress and boy we are speechless. And in case, you have doubt, read further. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Red Dress by Yousef Aljasmi.

Elaborating on her look, Nora can be seen in a white bodycon dress that fits her like a glow. Well, her outfit so reminds us of Hollywood sensation Kim Kardashian. Her dress is from the house of Hervé Léger. With gelled back hairdo, smooth makeup, lashes elevated and only little baubles as an accessory, Nora is a sight to behold. The more you look at her picture, it tempts you to not go back. Indeed, simplicity rocks and Fatehi's this outfit is proof. Nora Fatehi Has That Shimmy Shimmy Ya Vibe Going With This Twirly Self Portrait Dress!

Check Out Nora Fatehi's Pics Below:

Well, at times we really feel calling Nora's stylist and booking an appointment ASAP. As this is not the first time, but the actress most of the time has been a stunner in eyes of the fashion critics. So, what is your take on the babe's sexy attire? Is it yay or nay? If you ask us, we are super impressed. Stay tuned!

