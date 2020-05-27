Nushrat Bharucha's Cover Girl Look For Filmfare Middle East May 2020 Issue Is All About PRETTY-N-PINK! (View Pic)

Nushrat Bharucha for Filmfare May 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, work from home has become a new way of life. Of course, our tinsel town stars are not spared from that as well. From photo-shoots to video-shoots, the actors are all working from home. Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha also recently shared 'her kind of' WFH while sharing the magazine cover of Filmfare Middle East. She turned into the cover girl of the May 2020 issue that is dedicated to Eid as well. Nushrat Bharucha Fashion: A Little Chic, Sometimes Edgy but Mostly Risque, Her Risk Appetite for Fashion, One Ensemble After Another!.

She shared the amazing photo of hers with the 'punny' caption, 'Working from Home for A Filmy (A) Fare.' The Dream Girl actress is seen posing by a window, the shoot obviously being indoors. She wore a stunning baby pink crushed gown with transparent puffy mid-length sleeves. It was a flowy affair and the couture definitely suited her well.

She made sure to let the dress be in the spotlight by using less accessories. A few chunky studded bangles and that was that about the jewellery for the day! She opted for a wet hair look and a dewy glam make up. The eyes were highlighted with kohl and a light pink eye-shadow. To match it, she chose a nude pink lip shade for her lips.

View this post on Instagram Working from Home for A Filmy (A) Fare 💁‍♀️ A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on May 26, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT

Nushrat has been treating her fans with such stylish pictures amid lockdown. After all, it's been long since people actually dressed up and who would let go of a chance like that? We liked Nushrat's simple and elegant look for the cover, did you?