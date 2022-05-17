Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday on May 17. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and while that's a long wait, let's utilise the time till then to ogle at some of her best and fashionable Instagram clicks. Nushrratt may not be the 'IT' fashionista on the block but she's sure on the right path. Nailing multiple designs and attempting varied silhouettes is probably her hobby these days and she's excelling at it with each passing day. Nushrratt Bharuccha Is Notching Up Comfort Wear Quotient in a Cute Lime Co-Ord Set!

With the help of her ace stylist, Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrratt manages to put together some stellar appearances that look chic and regale. From a Manish Malhotra couture to Ashwini Reddy's design, her style palette is filled with some amazing pieces that are easy on your eyes and look delightful. While she emphasises wearing separates these days, there are times when her ethnic fashion is equally fabulous and her dresses are cute enough for us. To elaborate more on this, let's delve into her personal closet, one outfit at a time.

In Ridhima Bhasin

In Surya Sarkar

In Manish Malhotra

In Karishma Khanduja

In Ashwini Reddy

In Limerick

In Koai

Coming to Nushrratt's professional life, besides Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, she also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Akshay Kumar and Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari. Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Her Throwback Bikini Pictures And We're Sold!

We hope the coming year brings in tons of success for the pretty actress and that she has an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Nushrratt Bharuccha.

