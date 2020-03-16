Nysa Devgan's Recent Ethnic Appearances Can be Summed up in Three Words - Pretty, Pastel and Pristine (View Pics)

Nysa Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nysa Devgan certainly has her ethnic wardrobe sorted. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's charming daughter who's usually away from the prying eyes of media was recently clicked making some ravishing appearances while attending a wedding in the country. And needless to say, she had her sartorial game on point all time, every time. The star kid has an impeccable taste when it comes to her traditional outings and how we wish to keep seeing more of her in the coming days. Nysa Devgan Spotted at Tanhaji Special Screening; Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Daughter Is All Smiles for the Shutterbugs (View Pics).

Nysa prefered picking pastels for her multiple outings with a pop of colours here and there. From raw silk lehengas to ruffled dupattas, she had it sorted when it came to her ethnic outings. While she's currently in Singapore, finishing her studies, we can't wait for the day she decides to own Bollywood like her superstar parents. If she's already making headlines for her appearances, think about the time when she actually starts taking it seriously. She has a strong sartorial sense and an alluring aura - a combination that's hard to find these days. Ajay Devgn Talks About Daughter Nysa Being Trolled for Visiting a Salon After Grandfather's Death, Says He Asked Her to Go.

Nysa Devgn in Nitya Bajaj

Nysa Devgn in Ease

Nysa Devgn in Neeta Lulla

Nysa Devgn's pristine looks have been bookmarked by us for our future references and we suggest you start noting them down too. The girl sure knows how to carry herself with so much panache and she's just getting started. Wait for the day when she's out there to claim her throne!