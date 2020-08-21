Onam 2020 starts from August 22 and ends on September 2. It is a festival, significantly celebrated among the Malayalis in Kerala and living in other parts of the world. Onam is an annual festival which is dedicated to King Mahabali. It is also the harvest festival. As Onam 2020 is arriving, we bring you Onam 2020 wishes and HD images that will be useful to you while celebrating the festival. Because the pandemic has forced festival celebrations to be limited, festival greetings come in as a great rescue to wish your friends and family virtually and letting them know they are missed. So, check out our latest collection of Onam 2020 wishes and HD images. These Happy Onam messages are also perfect for Facebook and Instagram posts, Telegram texts and can be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to celebrate the harvest festival. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs: New Rangoli Patterns and Beautiful Floral Designs to Decorate Home on Thiruvonam.

Onam is a major annual event for the Malayali people. The celebrations include boat races, tiger dances, flower rangolis, worshipping, tug of war, mask dance called Kummattikali, martial arts and other celebrations. As we gear up for the festivity, a lot of these events will be missed this year, but that cannot dampen the spirit. These Happy Onam 2020 wishes and messages are a way to say to your near ones, that even though we are apart at this moment, we are still celebrating the festival together, virtually. So, without any further delay, check out the best collection of Happy Onam 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings and GIFs to celebrate the festival. Onam 2020 Main Day Date And Full Schedule: Know Significance of Thiruvonam, Legend of King Mahabali And Celebrations of Kerala's Harvest Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a life as colourful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire! Happy Onam to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Onam is a celebration of the home-coming of Emperor Mahabali. May you enjoy the love and bounties of nature by sharing it with your family. Happy Onam

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Onam to all Malayalis, whoever and where ever they may be.

