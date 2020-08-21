Happy Onam 2020, everyone! The harvest festival is here, and it will full of joy, positivity and hopes for the coming days. Yes, Onam 2020 will not be celebrated as it always has been. Pandemic, and floods have created a devastating situation, but the spirit of celebrating a festival remains. As, you will significantly be celebrating Onam 2020 in your home, you can make your presence feel to your closest friends, by celebrating the harvest festival virtually. In such case, Happy Onam 2020 messages, wishes and HD images become extremely useful. You can download these Onam wishes and greetings and use them for your Facebook and Instagram posts and SMS texts. In addition, Happy Onam 2020 wishes can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs, to celebrate the harvest festival.

Onam is a major annual event for the Malayali people. The harvest festival celebrations include boat races, tiger dances, flower rangolis, worshipping, tug of war, mask dance called Kummattikali, martial arts and other celebrations. Onam 2020 starts from August 22 and will end on September 2. As we are all set to begin the annual festival, here we bring you Happy Onam wishes, messages and HD images that are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIFs.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam. Happy Onam!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Onam. On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true. Happy Onam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Onam festival be the start of your successful life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Onam!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Onam Brings to You the Brightest And Choicest Happiness and Love You Have Always Wished For! Onashamsakal!

How to Download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, Onam WhatsApp stickers are also made available online for the users to download the images and celebrate the festival. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Onam 2020 wishes, messages and HD images will be useful to you as you celebrate the annual harvest festival.

