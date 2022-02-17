Media personality, socialite and businesswoman, Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday on February 17. Besides having so much on her resume already, Paris is also a singer, DJ and actress. Hilton, as the name suggests comes from a very influential family and that describes her lavish lifestyle. Besides rubbing her shoulders with all the Hollywood biggies and Page 3 personalities, Paris is a name that's enough to get everyone's attention. She has always had that intimidating aura around her and her fashion choices have only cemented her place further. Paris Hilton Sends Out ‘Disney Princess Vibes’ in Recent Instagram Post.

Paris Hilton is definitely one of the bold dressers we came across in H-town. Her choices are terrific but they are also risque at times. She loves her plunging necklines, thigh-high slits and her sheer dresses. Her red carpet shenanigans are delightful and the more we see her, the harder we fall for her. Hilton may have one too many hobbies and strutting in style on the red carpet is definitely one amongst them. She's nothing less than an icon and her style evolution over the years has been an amazing and stunning one. While we won't be discussing her transformation here, we'd be definitely discussing some of her boldest choices of all time. So here we go. Paris Hilton Posts a Stunning Picture As She Declares Herself the ‘Sliv Queen’.

Daring Neckline and Of Course, that Slit!

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amping Up Her Hot Quotient

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it White and Wonderful

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittery Goddess

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If That's Not Hot, We Don't Know What Is!

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Sheer' Delight

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soaring Temperature and How!

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping It Sheer and Sizzling

Paris Hilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This year's birthday would be extra special for the lady as she'll be celebrating it with her husband, Carter Reum. The socialite made headlines in November 2021 when she married her entrepreneur beau at a private estate in Los Angeles. Well, here's hoping that she has a blast on her special day.

Happy Birthday, Paris Hilton!

