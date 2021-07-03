Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton showcases her princess vibes in her latest post on social media. Paris posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a yellow dress. She completes her look with minimal make-up, curled up hair and diamond drop earrings. Paris Hilton Celebrates Pride Month With a Heartwarming Instagram Post, Says ‘I Send My Love to the LGBTQ+ Community’.

The picture reminds of Disney princess Belle in "Beauty And The Beast". Alongside the image, she wrote: "Be kind and gracious like Cinderella, and confident and outspoken like Belle. #LovesIt#FlashbackFriday#DisneyPrincessVibes." Paris Hilton Celebrates 18th Month Anniversary With Fiancé Carter Reum by Sharing a Montage Video of Their Lovely Moments – WATCH.

Check Out Paris Hilton's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Last month, Paris talked about her love for deejaying. She said she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing had always been her superpower.

