Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton on Tuesday declared herself the Sliv Queen. She also sought help in organising her closet along with a stunning picture she shared on Instagram.

The image captures Paris sitting in a walk-in wardrobe dressed in an icy-blue feather dress paired with elbow length gloves. "#SlivQueen cleaning out my closet Who wants to help me organize? #Sliving #Yassss," she wrote alongside the image. Paris Hilton Admits She Does Feel ‘Responsible’ for Kids Being Obsessed with Social Media.

Check Out Paris Hilton's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Sliv is a term that Paris had coined during an interview with German singer Kim Petras. It means "killing it and slaying" in one word.

