Poonam Pandey celebrates her birthday today (March 11). Currently, she’s in the news for being a part of ALT Balaji’s reality show Lock Upp. However, she has always stayed in the limelight, thanks to her countless controversies. Be it promising to go naked if team India wins the World Cup in 2011 to getting arrested for nude photoshoot on a beach, she loves to make headlines. Besides this, Pandey is also known for sharing bold pictures on social media that are beyond anyone’s imagination. Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Is the Confirmed Contestant in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show (Watch Promo).

Right from soaking in the sun in a bikini to teasing fans with her braless clicks, she’s way too bold and fierce. And as the lady turns a year older today, we thought of compiling some of her awesome bikini photos that are wild. Must say, due to her well maintained body, any type of two-piece suits her. So, let’s check out Poonam Pandey bikini pics here. Lock Upp: From Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat to Payal Rohatgi – Here’s the Confirmed List of Contestants to Be ‘Jailed’ on Kangana Ranaut’s Show!

That Stare Is HOT!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slim and Gorgeous!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wet and Wild!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirror Selfie That's Ultra-Sexy!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hips Don't Lie!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pinkalicious!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Perfect Beach Bod!

Poonam Pandey Bikini Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are some of sensually hot clicks of the one and only Poonam Pandey. For the unware, even after constantly getting trolled for her bold avatar online, she always puts a smiling face and moves on in life. Happy birthday, Poonam Pandey!

