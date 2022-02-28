The controversial reality show Lock Upp premiered on February 27 on ALT Balaji and MX Player. With Kangana Ranaut hosting and making her digital debut via the same, fans have been excited to know who are all the contestants to get 'jailed' on the show. Having said that, the makers have tried to get as many controversial figures as possible. From Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi to Munawar Faruqui, here's the confirmed list of inmates. Check it out. OnlyFans Star Poonam Pandey Named Third Contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Hosted Lock Upp Reality Show, Watch Bold Model Strip in Promo Video!
Comedian Munawar Faruqui
Sensational Poonam Pandey
Actress Sara Khan
Payal Rohatgi
Swami Chakrapani Maharaj
TV Actor Karanvir Bohra
Nisha Rawal
Indian Wrestler Babita Phogat
Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla
Saisa Shinde
