Pornhub Star Lana Rhoades Oozes XXX-Tra Sex Appeal in Her Latest Instagram Pic! Fans Go Crazy

Lana Rhoades In Red Monokini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lana Rhoades is one of the sexiest internet sensations who didn't just win Pornhub but also Instagram and our hearts. The XXX pornstar is a big name on Instagram who boasts of 7.4m followers. That is not it, last year when Pornhub roll out people's top favourite pornstars list in their Pornhub year in review, Lana Rhoades topped them all. The XXX star who became the most searched for pornstar on Pornhub racking a whopping 345 million videos. However, she was closely followed by Mia Khalifa and Riley Reid became the third most searched pornstar. Lana Rhoades has a unique style and her Instagram is proof. She legit has some of the best pictures on the social media platform. However, her latest pictures in red lingerie have made us skip a heartbeat! From Lana Rhoades and Mia Khalifa to Riley Reid, Abella Danger and Brandi Love, Most Watched Female XXX Stars on Pornhub in 2019.

Lana Rhoades's Valentine's Day post was both extremely sexy with a touch of cute because it featured an adorable teddy bear. Rhoades can be seen wearing a lacy, night lingerie in red. The monokini had a corset detail around the waist and the bust with a high waisted fit. She paired it with a pair of white thigh-high boots and held a cute teddy. With the other hand, she held her hand giving a super sultry expression. Lana Rhoades left her hair in beachy curls and donned a muted makeup. Check Pic:

We legit can't take our eyes off her! She had also posted another picture along with this one in which she posed with a bouquet of roses for which she wore a two-piece high-waisted bikini.