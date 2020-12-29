Pulkit Samrat! The Delhi munda debuted as Lakshya Virani in the long-running television show, by Balaji Telefilms, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 and on the silver screen with Bittoo Boss (2012). He soon followed it up with Fukrey, Jai Ho (2013), Sanam Re, Junooniyat (2016), Fukrey Returns (2017), Veere Ki Wedding, 3 Storeys (2018), Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020). On the fashion front, Pulkit drips a cool boy swagger and a nonchalant demeanor as a worthy accompaniment to all of his snazzy styles. Style-wise, he and his stylist of recent times, Anisha Jain have crafted a fine arsenal featuring bold, neon hues, unconventional silhouettes, a whole lot of jackets, athleisure wear and quirky but contemporary outfits from homegrown and international labels. An undercut hairstyle, three-day-old stubble and serious love for sunnies is seen in his styles. Minimalist styles with maximal charm seem to be his thriving vibe. Pulkit turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of his noteworthy style moments.

Men's fashion is underrated but doing gis bit by amping up the scene, Pulkit delights! Here's a closer look. Pulkit Samrat Birthday Special: Here're Some Lesser Known Facts About The Actor.

A Chatenya Mittal striped co-ord set was paired off with tan-brown shoes, sunnies and spiffed up hair.

A Paresh Lamba blue striped set was paired off with white kicks, spiffed up hair and sunnies.

A monochrome vibe was elevated with a bomber hoodie, sunnies and black shoes.

A monochrome Dhruv Vaish suit was accompanied with black shoes and glasses.

A Pawan Sachdeva striped set was accompanied by Balenciaga kicks, sunnies and gelled up hair.

Pulkit broke the monotony of his all-black look with a multi-hued jacket by Koovs.

A Narendra Kumar jacket upped a basic all-black look with pink kicks. Richa Chadha Confirms Fukrey 3 with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Others, Shares Video from their Virtual Table Read.

Being cool with a cooler style is a rarity in tinsel town, Pulkit excels effortlessly. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

