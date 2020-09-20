Yes, it's happening sooner than you expected! Richa Chadha has confirmed Fukrey 3 is in works and the prep for which has already begun. The actress earlier took to her Instagram account to share a video from her virtual table read with Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. While the team recently met virtually for narration and things are yet to gain any momentum but we are glad to hear about this progress and hope pre-production accelerates very soon. Fukrey Boyzzz: Excel Entertainment Team Up with Discovery Kids to Extend the ‘Fukrey’ Franchise in an Animated TV Show.

"Our own table read," captioned Richa while sharing a video from her narration. Fukrey 3's official announcement soon had some happy reactions from actors like Swara Bhasker and Kriti Kharbanda who basically were echoing all our emotions. Fukrey was a big hit at the box office and its equally successful sequel prompted makers to think about having a part three. Richa's Instagram post confirms the same star cast will return for this new outing and our excitement for the same is at an all-time high. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Look Gorgeous As They Deck Up In Ethnic Wear For a Bridal Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Check Out Richa Chadha's Video

Earlier director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba had hinted about adding a COVID-19 related storyline in his upcoming Fukrey sequel. "This part too will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. The original story doesn't mention it (about Covid-19). But we have been contemplating. We have discussed it. We need to be careful how we show it (Covid-19 situation), it shouldn't seem forceful," he had said in his conversation with PTI.

Well, hopefully, we'll get hear to additional details very soon.

