Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Rachel McAdams celebrates her birthday on November 17. The popular Canadian actress is known for her genuine portrayal onscreen and the way she plays different characters with so much ease. And while we appreciate the actress that she is, let's not ignore the fashionista in her that's equally admirable. It's been a while since her initial days in the industry and her evolution on the red carpet has been terrific. Hailey Bieber Channels 'Mean Girls' on Poster of Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan’s Film on Halloween, Shares Iconic Burn Book Photo With Her Own Twist! (View Pics).

From powerful pantsuits to flowy gowns, Rachel's red carpet-choices have all been phenomenal in recent years. From movie premiere nights to awards ceremonies and film festivals, McAdams sure has her wardrobe sorted with what she wants to wear on which occasion. A delight for any designer, Rachel rarely disappoints with her choices. She likes easy, fuss-free silhouettes and loves all the vibrant colours. From bold shades like yellow and red to pastel hues like baby pink, she loves experimenting with colour palettes while making us adore her look for the night. To elaborate more on this, let's check out her best red-carpet moments from the recent past. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Review: Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams Breathe Life into This Beautiful Ode to Growing Up! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Made of Ruffles and Lace!

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic!

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Hot

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Go Green!

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern Day Princess

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bawsy Vibes

Rachel McAdams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Rachel McAdams!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).