Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Review: Religion is a very tricky subject to handle and yet Kelly Fremon Craig's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret handles the subject matter ever so effortlessly. Based on Judy Blume's novel of the same name, the film follows 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she struggles to find herself in the midst of adolescence after her family relocates from the city to the suburbs. Dealing with new people and friends, it encapsulates the experience of "growing pains" while telling a story that at its core is about knowing what you want.

Margaret, like any other 11-year-old, is just trying to figure life out and Abby Ryder Fortson (who you last saw as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and The Wasp) brings a sense of relatability to the character that helps ground that journey. There is a sense of insecurity attached to her where she feels different than other girls, and that’s an aspect that demands a lot from Fortson, and she takes it on like a champ and delivers a well-rounded performance that really cements itself into the heart of the film.

A Still From Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (Photo Credits: Lionsgate Movies)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has a distinct duality that is explored through its religious themes. Margaret's mother is Christian, while her father is Jewish, and she is unsure of which religion she belongs to. Moving through that tricky subject matter, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret offers a nuanced perspective that honestly astonished me. It's not about what religion you belong to, but rather about having faith alone, and it struck me as a mature take on the whole ordeal.

The coming-of-age aspects of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret can feel a bit too familiar at times, but the overall stance in that journey and how it is framed is what felt so intriguing. Set in the backdrop of 1970s, it’s a beautiful ode to growing up where Margaret’s relationship with those in her life really encapsulates what it feels like being in a completely unfamiliar place. Rachel McAdams as Margaret's mother, Barbara Simon, is another layered character whose journey I fell in love with. McAdams, as usual, is a dedicated star here who simply elevates the scenes, and there is an emotionality to her where I felt for the self-conflicts she brought to the table.

Watch the Trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret:

The side characters, too, make a structured contribution to the broader plot. Benny Safdie as Margaret's father, Herb Simon, was a treat to watch, and Kathy Bates as Margaret's grandmother, Sylvia Simon, was an adorable grandparent whose scenes tugged on my heartstrings. The child side-cast is also filled with some extremely brilliant young actors, particularly Elle Graham's Nancy Wheeler, a pompous affluent and pampered youngster who always gets her own way, and it just adds to Margaret's own self-development where she realises that probably someone way out of their depth isn't the best course to go.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s conclusion is something that mainly avoids a typical ending and packs in a worthwhile payoff that just brough a big smile to my face. It’s a film that, while is set in a contemporary era, has a message that definitely feels timeless, and I think that’s ultimately the best aspect a coming-of-age film can have. I absolutely adored this film.

Final Thoughts

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is boasted by a star making performance from Abby Ryder Fortson and provides a nuanced coming-of-age story with a timeless message that definitely feels meaningful. A self-discovery journey that avoids the occasional tropes, this is a beautiful watch. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is playing in theatres right now.

Rating: 4.0

