Rakul Preet Singh Just Made Regular 'Denim On Denim' Outfit Look Extra Hot! (View Pic)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is throwback time for most of the actors of Bollywood industry! The home quarantine has kept them away from 'lights, camera and action' for a little bit too long! It won't be surprising if one misses their sets and make up time, right? Just like many other stars, Rakul Preet Singh too is decorating her Instagram feed with some really good snaps. From workout to fashion, she is making sure her to keep her fans updated. But the latest throwback pic is scorching hot! When Rakul Preet Singh Got Her Casual Style on Fleek With Checks, Boots, Skort and a Blazer!.

In a throwback pic, she has opted for the denim on denim trend! Well, literally. The actress wore plain denim jeans over just a printed denim jacket. Yep, the jacket over jeans with no top whatsoever is sure shot a sultry combination to choose. Flaunting her cleavage, the Aiyaary actress posed like a girl boss! She captioned this monochrome pic as 'Colour is everything, black and white is more.' Check out the picture below. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Beyond Hot In a 'Blue' Themed Picture Straight From Ibiza!.

Rakul Preet Looking Scorching Hot!

View this post on Instagram Colour is everything, black and white is more 😉 A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on May 29, 2020 at 12:29am PDT

On the other hand, she is turning into one flawless 'fitspiration' for all the work-out enthusiasts out there. Food, fashion and fitness seem to be her favourite topics and she uploads loads of things related to them. She has also recently collaborated with PETA and is soon to reveal the details about this campaign too! We just gave you not one but multiple reasons to follow the beauty on social media!