Sonam Kapoor's sister, stylist and Bollywood producer, Rhea Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 5. Anil Kapoor's darling daughter never wanted to try her hands at acting and she instead chose other areas to excel. But to be honest, Kapoor will always be our favourite stylist, simply for the way she dresses up Sonam. It's out of this world and like no one else. These sisters love haute couture and their obsession with international brands is unmatched. Rhea Kapoor Shares Stunning Pics From Her Luxurious Maldives Vacation With Hubby Karan Boolani and Pals!

While one may think that Rhea's love for styling is only restricted to her sister then they are highly mistaken. Kapoor is equally fashionable when it comes to her own self. She designs looks that are simply magnificent and uber-chic! A connoisseur of fashion, Rhea loves Elie Saab as much as she adores Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She has a certain aura around her that helps her deliver these stunning looks as easily as one, two or three. If high fashion is your area of interest, Rhea is the name that you must follow on Instagram. To prove our point further here's naming seven of her best looks from 'gram that have grabbed our eyeballs time and again. Shehnaaz Gill To Join Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Rhea Kapoor’s Next Project?

Exuding Royalty

Packing a Punch

Super Chic

Uber Glam

Pretty Gal

Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor!

