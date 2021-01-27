Sai Tamhankar is quite a popular name in the Marathi and Hindi film industry. She's known for her bold roles in Bollywood and for being one glamorous lady who knows how to do fashion really well. Sai's Instagram account is filled with pictures that justify her brilliant sartorial attempts and she's equally well versed with nailing traditional attires as she's with modern silhouettes. Sai's newest upload sees her decked up in traditional attire and full marks to her for making it look elegant. Sai Tamhankar Birthday Special: Polished Style With an Always Sassy Undertone, She Is the Quintessential Marathi Girl Uninterrupted!

With golden lehenga choli and a contrasting green dupatta, Sai looked resplendent in her outfit of the day. She kept her look extremely traditional and paired her outfit with a choker necklace, earrings and hair tied in a classic braid. The outfit was perfect for the occasion and Sai made it worth all our attention. With highlighted cheeks, brown lips and heavy eye makeup, she successfully amplified her look further. Exclusive! Sai Tamhankar Reveals Why She Disappeared From Bollywood After Her Debut With Hunterrr in 2015 - Watch Video.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sai was among the few guests who attended Marathi actors, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's wedding. She looked royal in her choice of outfit and was able to exude all the glamorous vibes. Here's looking forward to more such stunning attempts by this Love Sonia actress.

