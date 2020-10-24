The petite and cute girl whose brief cameos as Nargis Fakhri aka Heer's younger sister in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011, along with roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. Sanjana leapt onto the other side as a leading lady opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara that released on the OTT platform. All of 24, the quintessential industry outsider, also a graduate from LSR College, Delhi has been treading on the tricky fashion grounds with her earthy sense of style. The promotions of Dil Bechara saw her keeping up her tryst with playing muse to homegrown labels with her fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira. A recent style play featuring a floral kurta set in the vibrant orange from Shrinkhla was the perfect weather-friendly ensemble to flaunt. Sparking off minimal chicness subdued elegance with that one-of-a-kind style, Sanjana updated her ethnic style vibe with yet another delight.

We love how millennial ethnic styles are much sought-after for their minimal chic sensibilities. Here is a closer look at Sanjana's floral style. Sanjana Sanghi Reminds Us Why Sheer Dresses Can Be Edgy Chic and a Worthy Wardrobe Addition!

Sanjana Sanghi - Floral Chic

An elegant soft cotton kurta is styled with a pleated detailing voluminous look was paired with block printed palazzo pants and a classy red dupatta, worth Rs.2,599. Oxidized silver earrings and a necklace with pink lips and wavy hair completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi’s Chic Birthday Romper Can Be Yours Too, in Just Rs.4,250!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara, a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars released on Disney + Hotstar on 24th July.

