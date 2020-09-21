Sanjana Sanghi is on a roll! Not just for courting bouquets for her performance in Dil Bechara as Kizie Basu but also for rolling out a promotional style that aligns with the flavour of the season, going #LocalaForVocal with her fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira. We remember this girl back from those brief cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. An industry outsider who is a graduate from LSR College, Delhi and a perpetual fashion delight, Sanjana takes on a subtle fashion game off-screen. A recent style of hers featuring a sheer dress by Ritu Kumar was aptly edged up with a lace belt, boots and oxidized jewellery. A grunge chic vibe that can easily be yours, Sanjana delighted!

Sheer dresses are a great wardrobe addition, not just for their versatility - an interpretation that Sanjana showed us today but also for their trend transcending value. Sheer dresses keep coming back into fashion and their obsession for celebrities and influencers alike is why they are a worthy street style vibe. We believe what worked in Sanjana's favour was how she made the dress work with an edgy chicness and an easy elegance in tow. Here is a closer look at her sheer style. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Sanjana Sanghi - Sheer Chic

A black flared dress by Ritu Kumar worth Rs.4,500 was paired with a lace belt, tie-up boots, silver jewellery, half updo and subtle makeup of pink lips. Sanjana Sanghi Is Chic in Subtle Candy Stripes but Her Diet Dior Tee Is a Hoot!

Sanjana Sanghi in Ritu Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and premiered on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.

