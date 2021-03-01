Are you among the ones who are obsessed with celebrity styling or looking out for a celebrity closet? If yes, this Sanjana Sanghi's outfit can be yours if you're willing to spend a good amount. The Dil Bechara actress often makes headlines for her fashion appearances and we especially are ardent followers of which designer labels does she wear or flaunts. Recently when the actress strutted in style in her printed puffer jacket, we had to google and find some deets about the designer she was encouraging. Turns out it was a young budding designer, Nikita Mhaisalkar. Sanjana Sanghi Packs a Floral Punch With Her Sequined Saree (View Pics).

What followed next was us searching for the same outfit on the designer's website. After searching through her jackets and blazer section in 'western wear', we finally found the outfit that we were looking for and also the cost that would ideally burn a hole in our pocket! But that may not be the case with you. You may find this puffer jacket, priced at Rs 35,000, very affordable. And for those who are smitten by this design, we suggest you get hold of it for the delivery time is as long as 30 days!

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjana had paired her outfit with a black tube and blue jeans. With red lips, shimmery eyelids highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a wavy ponytail, she was able to amplify it further. We loved her casual attire and think it deserves a place in our best-dressed category. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know by tweeting them to us at @latestly.

