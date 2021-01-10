Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi is busy with the promotions of her new music video with Guru Randhawa. The actress was seen promoting her new song and her appearance was quite lively. She was accompanied by her co-star and singer, Guru Randhawa and together they posed for paparazzi before we had her solo clicks. Sanjana's #ootd certainly won our over and we are amazed by the way she gave a floral twist to the 'in-trend' sequined saree. Sanjana Sanghi Is Channeling That Everything Is Better in Glitter Vibe With These Pictures!

Sanjana wore a pink sequined Akanksha Gajria saree and paired it with nothing but silver hoop earrings. Sequined sarees are currently in rage and while ladies are obsessing over monochrome and ombre shades, Sanjana picked something printed instead. With pink cheeks, well-defined brows and pink lips, she complimented her look further. The actress styled her hair by tying them in a sleek ponytail. Sanjana Sanghi Spins a Splendid Style Story in Checks and Bows!

Sanjana Sanghi in Akanksha Gajria

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional front, the actress will be next seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within. She has already started shooting for the same and is looking forward to more announcements. Until then, we have her set of pictures that should keep us going!

