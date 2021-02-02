Sara Ali Khan is back at it again, this time with the comic caper, Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan. Up and about with the promotions, Sara left no stone unturned or no style untapped. After dabbling into bright hues, fit and flare silhouettes and uber chic styles, Sara took to flaunting an ethnic creation by the celebrity endorsed Delhi based label, Mul Mul. An elegantly coordinated set in white was designed to perfection with blossoming florals, a boat neck, flared sleeves and a decorated intricate lace border. Millennial styles are lapped up for their minimal chicness! As a certified style chameleon and a style icon, Sara goes on to make a slick case for ethnics too. Striding along superbly with her classic good looks, a refreshing on-screen exuberance and an inspiring off-screen style in tow, she delighted yet again.

While experimental styles work when one has a perfect and sound base, Sara added an elegant style in the delicate hue of white. Here's a closer look at how she made the simple but powerful hue of white work in her favour. Sara Ali Khan Performing Yoga amid Greenery Will Make Your Sunday Serene and Peaceful! Check out the Diva's Latest Instagram Post.

Sara Ali Khan - Tres Chic In White

A satin Yuki kurta with pants by Mul Mul worth Rs.11,400 was paired off with Fizzy Goblet juttis worth Rs.3,200 featuring beads and pearls. Dainty earrings, bangles, wavy hair. A subtle makeup of kohl rimmed eyes and pink lips completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor? Whose Bewitching Black Sunaina Khera Ensemble Was a Hoot!

Sara Ali Khan in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sara was also seen in Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles released on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara shared screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

