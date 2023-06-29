And just like that... the steamy, raunchy series is here! When Sarah Jessica Parker's And Just Like That's first season was revealed to have significantly less sex in the city than its predecessor, many were left unimpressed. They will be happy to know that series two is jam-packed with the hottest XXX scenes because it starts the first episode with a two-minute montage of bedroom action. The original cast members of Sex And The City, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, as well as their brand-new friends Seema Patel and Lisa Todd Wexley, all get down and dirty. Even a pool is used in Miranda's fully nude frolic with lesbian crush Che Diaz.

The rompfest doesn't end there, either, as the seven-part series is jam-packed with jaw-dropping scenes reminiscent of the HBO original, which was renowned for pushing the boundaries of how openly sexualized women might be. In a later, explicit XXX scene, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) explores her new sex life with a lady while wearing a leather harness and a strap-on dildo. Even a threesome is something she enjoys. And Just Like That Season 2 Teaser: Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Reunite in This New Glimpse of Sex and the City's Spin-Off! (Watch Video).

And Just Like That Season 2 Scenes (Photo Credits: HBO)

After bedding a man who interrupted their session midway to use a penile pump, Seema (Sarita Choudhury) is subsequently seen struggling with equipment as well. In a different scene, Seema, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) visit a hotel bar in search of unrestricted sex with random people. The inclusion of Charlotte and Lisa on a "MILF list" compiled by an adolescent at their children's school scandalises them, but they are also thrilled. It's the kind of plot that viewers adored in the pioneering Sex And The City at the time and missed in And Just Like That's first season.

Kim Cattrall, who played the iconic character Samantha Jones in this series, shockingly made a comeback. After years of strain, she shot her scenes apart from the other women. But SJP said this week: “It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex And The City]."

