Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a roll these days. The Hungama 2 actress who's actively promoting her new release is leaving no opportunity to slay in her oh-so-fashionable attires. From blingy pants to flashy skirts, Shetty is going all out with her personal wardrobe and we are all hearts for it. Styled by ace stylist, Mohit Rai, the actress is busy making some stellar appearances while we can't stop gushing about her one too many looks. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine In her All-Yellow Alex Perry Outfit.

Shilpa recently wore a rather glamorous outfit for the occasion and that instantly had our attention. She picked a white shirt with a violet blingy skirt from the English brand, House of CB and we instantly had the urge to own it for our personal wardrobe. When we visited the brand's website, we were finally made aware of its cost and fortunately, it wasn't all pricey! The blingy skirt that's currently on discount will cost you Rs 19 GBP which is approximately Rs 1,961. And that's pretty affordable, right? Of course, you will need to pay the additional customs duty when the parcel arrives from London to India! Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Shares Experience of Working With Filmmaker Priyadarshan in His Next.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa paired her look with beach waves, purple shimmery eyelids, contoured cheeks and soft brown lips. She ditched all the jewellery and picked a pair of black pumps to go with her #ootd. Overall, it was a good attempt and Shetty certainly enhanced it further with her tall and lean frame.

