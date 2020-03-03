Shraddha Kapoor, a Riot of Colours but Chic AF for Baaghi 3 Promotions!

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Easy styles are her forte, Shraddha Kapoor is a delight whenever she steps out. With a carefully curated melange of styles conspired by her stylists Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepak, Shraddha is a certified style chameleon. With her girl-next-door vibe perfectly in place, Shraddha has taken to nailing some cute styles for the promotions of her next release, Baaghi 3. Essaying the role of Siya, Shraddha's promotional style seems like an extension of her on-screen one. A promotional style for Baaghi 3 saw Shraddha stun in a Saaksha and Kinni multi-hued cami dress. A chic vibe that's perfect for the summers, Shraddha's easy vibe had us smitten and lusting for that dress.

Multi-hued printed dresses scream summer. In addition to spiffing up our wardrobes, such printed numbers can be easily styled for a day to night look. Here's a closer look at Shraddha's adaptation for the summery dress. Shraddha Kapoor Goes Ravishing and Risque, All in Latex!

Shraddha Kapoor - The Colours of Joy

It was a multi-hued cami dress by the designer duo, Saaksha and Kinni that was lent a sleek vibe with a broad belt at the waist and a playful vibe with large hoops, both from H&M. Messy waves, subtle makeup completed her look. Shraddha Kapoor Gives the All Black Vibe a Bomb Update, Kill Us Already We Say!

Baaghi 3, the action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018). Baaghi 3, an official remake of 2012 Tamil film, Vettai features Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor.