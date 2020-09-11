Shriya Saran is such a delight! Known for her work in Indian cinema, Bollywood and American cinema. Shriya who is married to Andrei Koscheev is as much of a delight on-screen as she is off-screen. The Dehradun born, Haridwar raised girl aspired to become a dancer but fate had other plans for her! The 2012 British–Canadian film Midnight's Children, under the direction of Deepa Mehta, based on Salman Rushdie's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name garnered her international critical acclaim. On the fashion front, Shriya, right from making us fall in love with her dazzling smile and a fashion game to boot, she has mesmerized us with her beauty and poise quite a number of times. A bonafide trailblazer, when she isn't lighting up the silver screen with her charm, she is seen rustling up the style vines with her sartorial shenanigans. Shriya is a designer's muse as she flits from one stunning creation to another. Shriya turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments.

Shriya's style sensibilities can be best described as breezy, non-fussy and sartorial. A regular at eminent fashion weeks, here's a closer look at some of her stunning moments from recent times. Shriya Saran Secretly Marries This Russian Guy: Wedding Pics Leaked!

For LFW Summer/Resort 2020 edition, Shriya did print on print with a Payal Singhal lehenga with a thigh-high slit and a blouse. A pair of shiny boots, textured wavy hair and a subtle bronzed glam completed her look.

Filmfare 2020 saw Shriya stun in ivory fringed Gaurav Gupta gown with sleek hair and subtle makeup.

A floral and 3D embellished Payal Singhal tiered saree was paired with an embellished blouse, a bindi, wavy hair and subtle glam.

For a store opening in Kovalam, Shriya flaunted a blue-printed Anita Dongre lehenga with Passa earrings, wavy hair and nude glam. Kiss of Love! Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev Get Mushy at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party.

For the South Diva Calendar in Oman, Shriya flaunted a black embellished Rajat Tangri creation - a hand-embroidered organza jacket with a feather detailing and wrap around jumpsuit with wavy hair and pink lips.

For Santosham Awards 2019, Shriya flaunted a floral embellished creation by Anushree Reddy with a plunging neckline and a deep back. Subtle makeup and a loose hairdo completed her look.

A silver-grey gown by Gaurav Gupta for the South Diva Calendar 2019 was paired with pulled back textured hair and bold red matte lips. RRR: Shriya Saran to Play Ajay Devgn’s Wife in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus?

Unflinching and undeniably gorgeous, Shriya dazzles with her vibrant personality and innately sartorial style! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

