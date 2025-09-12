Karthik Gattamneni’s fantasy film Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak, officially released in theatres on September 12, 2025. The film has drawn attention for Manchu Manoj’s exceptional portrayal of the villain, with fans praising him for redefining on-screen villainy.‘Mirai’ Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Smartly Packaged Myth-Fantasy Entertainer Needed a Tighter-Knit Framework (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Mirai’ Leaked Online in HD

However, the excitement surrounding the release was marred by piracy. Just an hour after hitting theatres, pirated HD versions of Mirai including 1080p, 720p, and 300MB compressed copies surfaced on torrent sites and Telegram channels. Popular piracy platforms such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow, and 1337x were reportedly hosting the illegal downloads, raising serious concerns over the impact of piracy on box office collections and OTT content. This is not the first time a major release has been targeted. Despite government crackdowns and efforts to block piracy websites, they continue to resurface under new domains. The makers of Mirai have urged fans to support original content by watching the film legally in theatres rather than encouraging piracy.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mirai'

About Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’

Mirai follows the story of a young warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. The film explores human values and emotions such as compassion, ethics, hatred, and greed, making it an engaging fantasy tale for audiences. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram and other prominent actors in key roles. This marks Teja Sajja’s next big project after HanuMan, which became a surprise hit during its Sankranti 2023 release.

