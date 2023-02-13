Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception was hosted in Mumbai on February 12. There were many B-town celebs who made stylish appearances at the event. It included Karan Johar along with his SOTY students, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and many others were seen gracing the star-studded affair. Take a look at their pictures and videos below: Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and More B-Town Celebs Attend the Event (Watch Videos).

#SidKiara

Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji

Ajay Devgn & Kajol With Newlyweds

Neetu Kapoor

Siddharth Roy Kapur & Vidya Balan

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karan Johar

Rohit Shetty

Akash Ambani & Shloka Ambani

Ranveer Singh

Vicky Kaushal

Shanaya Kapoor

Gauri Khan

Varsha & Ramesh Taurani

Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt With Neetu Kapoor

A Star-Studded Affair

