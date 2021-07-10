Hollywood’s Sofia Vergara is a fashion force to reckon with. She exactly knows what suits her and that’s why she’s always been a fantastic style maverick. Known for her popular stint on the hit TV show, Modern Family, the seductress has never ever failed to nail in the style department and so she can clearly be termed as a fashion connoisseur. There’s a unique flavour to her style picks, as they are pretty and also become an instant trend. Her style shenanigans should be bookmarked if you are fresh in the fashion scene and wanna learn ‘how to slay’. Sofia Vergara Tops 2020 Forbes List of Highest-Paid Actresses; Angelina Jolie Second.

One of the key elements we noticed in her style is that she loves couture that has a great silhouette as well as is off-shoulder. Yes, go and check out Vergara’s red carpet affairs and we bet you’ll find a lot of shoulder-less attires that make her look awesome sauce. And as the beauty celebrates her birthday on July 10, here’s looking at some of her sexiest red carpet looks that are simply fabulous. Oscars 2019: Vanity Fair After-Party Best Dressed - Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus and Sofía Vergara Woo us With Their Style Offerings - View Pics.

In Brandon Maxwell!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vera Wang!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zac Posen!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vera Wang!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Mark Zunino!

Sofia Vergara Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

FYI, Sofia has been the highest paid actress in American television for seven consecutive years, from 2013 to 2020. She’s a girl who’s superb in acting as well as style-wise. Definitely, she is picky and choosy when it comes to her garments, but that’s what makes her win the race. Happy Birthday, Sofia Vergara!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).