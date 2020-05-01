Sonnalli Seygall Birthday Special: All That Spunk and Oodles of Sass, Your Fashion Moments Are Strikingly Hot and Happening!

Sonnalli Seygall Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall may have debuted in the 2011 Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan but she catapulted to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and the recently released Jai Mummy Di. The born in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata raised Punjabi kudi has represented India at the Miss international 2006 and was amongst the top 12 finalists. The former beauty queen has also been a ramp model and hails from an army family. A trained Kathak dancer and a Yoga enthusiast, Sonnalli keeps regaling us with her social media shenanigans. A fan following of 983k on Instagram is a worthy testimony to Sonnalli's influence. Her style play is in perfect sync with her persona. Quirky chic but always relatable, Sonnalli pulls off classy, contemporary and ethnic ensembles with an effortless charm. Blessed with a lithe frame, flawless skin, lustrous long locks and striking features, Sonnalli goes to infuse life in any given style. As she turns 31, we have created a style capsule of her recent but stunning fashion moments.

Sonnalli Seygall never shies from experimenting with cuts, silhouettes and hues, as elucidated by her fashion arsenal. Here's a closer look.

A white dress with blue embroidered detailing on the plunging neckline was teamed with nude pink matte lips, defined eyes and sleek, straight hair.

A crop top and shorts set from the homegrown label, Summer Somewhere was teamed with delicate earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam.

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Sonnalli flaunted her svelte frame in a Neetu Rohra all-black creation. Dainty jewellery, pink shimmery eyelids, nude pink lips and wavy hair completed her look.

Giving us those autumn fashion goals, Sonali teamed a ribbed white turtle neck top with denim pinafore dress. Yellow sneakers, sleek hair and statement earrings completed her look.

Ivory and gold embellished lehenga by Naveli was teamed with a jadau choker, pearl drop earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

A white and orange mirror work embellished lehenga by Naveli was teamed with a flower-adorned hairdo, a mang tika, statement earrings and subtle glam.

A bright yellow Sukriti and Aakriti creation was teamed with juttis, wavy hair and minimal makeup.

A grid printed Esha Sethi Thirani dress was teamed with knee-high stiletto boots, sleek hair and subtle makeup.

An Ewa Young crop top was teamed with a brown co-ord set from the label, Love By Mosaic. White sneakers from Bershka, a layered necklace, textured waves and minimal makeup completed her look.

A rose-pink cropped blazer and skirt was teamed with a lacy white bralette, strappy stilettos, wavy hair, layered necklace and glossy glam.

Evoking a wow, Sonnalli makes a compelling case for chic fashion. Here's wishing the stunning actress a fabulous birthday and more such snazzy fashion moments for the future.